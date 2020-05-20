Westside Neighbors Now Mapping Locations, Hoping to Create Peacock Love Story

What started as the tale of a lonely peacock roaming the Westside has quickly turned into the newest quarantine activity: tracking and setting up peacocks.

The handsome peacock, Tivoli, who roamed the Westside is no longer alone as a female peacock--or a peahen--is now in the area.

Tivoli was first spotted at the end of April, and Westside residents have adopted him as one of their own, making sure he safely roams around. But more accounts of peacocks sightings in the Westside have emerged, with sightings of a female appearing in the middle of May.

Jessica Taylor, who lives in Del Rey, created a map to track Tivoli and the unnamed peahen. Taylor then posted her creation on the Nextdoor app.

"I wanted to see what ranges of territory they cover, and if they might be getting closer to finding each other," said Taylor.

Taylor also plans on recruiting more people to populate the map, so they can figure out if more than one male peacock is roaming the Westside. Taylor said that as far as she can tell, the two birds haven't encountered each other yet.

"They seem to be keeping mostly to their own sides of Lincoln Boulevard," said Taylor.

The best way to spot between a peacock and peahen is the color of their feathers. Male peacocks have bright vibrant feathers to attract females during mating season, while peahens' colors are much more subdued.

With the coronavirus keeping people closer to home, some Westside residents have resorted to matchmaking.

"We’re trying to play matchmaker for two peacocks!" said Sharyl Beebe, an East Venice resident. "We really would like to get poor Tivoli a girlfriend. Then, he wouldn't be so lonely."

It may not be the quarantine love story we expected, but it's still one to get behind.