Whittier Fire Destroys at Least Two Homes

A 2-acre brush fire began burning Thursday afternoon in the unincorporated Whittier area, possibly threatening structures, fire officials said.

About 200 firefighters were battling the second-alarm blaze, dubbed the Sycamore Fire, in the 11700 Block of Banyon Rim Drive around 2:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* The #SycamoreFire has now been upgraded to a 2nd alarm response, bringing more than 200 #LACoFD firefighters to the scene both in the air and on the ground. Fixed-wing aircraft requested. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 10, 2022

Two homes were on fire on Cinco View Drive, next to Rose Hills Memorial Park.

It is a cul de sac with a smaller number of homes on the drive.

The two homes looked to be a total loss.

Windy conditions were fueling the flames.

Supervisor Janice Hahn thanked firefighters via Twitter for their continued work.

This fire is awful. One home has already burned down and another is on fire. Thank you to the @LACOFD firefighters who are working to save these people's homes. https://t.co/vWoRyMpYqY https://t.co/oq9xfdH623 — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) February 10, 2022

An Orange County fire that erupted overnight had forced evacuations.

