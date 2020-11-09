Winter Takes a Fall Vacation in Big Bear

By Alysia Gray Painter

Before we even have the chance to finish off our Halloween candy, and before we start thinking about where we stowed the gravy boat from last Thanksgiving, winter arrived.

That was felt, frostily, all across Southern California over the first weekend of November 2020, but Big Bear Mountain Resort truly felt the bundle-up blast.

Check out fresh photos from the Nov. 7 snowstorm, which dropped 12 to 18 inches around the resort, as well as a couple of pictures of the snowmaking process on Nov. 9.

As for the resort's opening date? There isn't one quite yet, but an announcement is expected soon. Keep an eye on the Big Bear Mountain Resort site for more information and new safety guidelines, too.

12 photos
1/12
Big Bear Mountain Resort
Golden fall foliage and fresh snow? It's a quintessential November scene in Big Bear.
2/12
ig Bear Mountain Resort
A cold scene along the lake.
3/12
ig Bear Mountain Resort
Bucolic vistas abounded on Nov. 7, with the fir trees looking straight out of a fairy world.
4/12
ig Bear Mountain Resort
Up on the slopes? Big snow.
5/12
ig Bear Mountain Resort
The resort got its first taste of the 2020-2021 winter season (including that happy bear, one of the symbols of the Big Bear Mountain Resort scene).
6/12
ig Bear Mountain Resort
An opening day hasn't yet been revealed.
7/12
ig Bear Mountain Resort
When the "Welcome to Bear Mountain" sign is obscured by snowflakes, winter has arrived.
8/12
ig Bear Mountain Resort
The Bear Mountain Express in full and frosty form.
9/12
ig Bear Mountain Resort
No picnics to be seen.
10/12
ig Bear Mountain Resort
The snowmaking returned on Nov. 9.
11/12
"Cooler temperatures are expected throughout the coming week, perfect for snowmaking," shared a resort representative.
12/12
Stay tuned for more news from Big Bear Mountain Resort, which just got its first true taste of winter with over six weeks of autumn still to go.

This article tagged under:

Snow

