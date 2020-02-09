Two Dead, 5-Year-Old Boy Seriously Hurt After Montclair Rollover Crash

At least two people are dead and a five-year-old boy was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Montclair Saturday night, Montclair police said.

Authorities received reports of an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside at the intersection of Howard Street and Ramona Avenue at 10:30 p.m. According to reports, a white SUV was flipped over and white car was damaged, with the front of the car crushed.

Two people were killed in the accident. The two people who died were in the same car. A man and a five-year-old were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not confirmed if the two people killed were in the same vehicle or what vehicle was at fault for the crash.

Officers are still determining if alcohol or drugs was a factor in the crash.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.