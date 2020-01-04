Woman, 50, Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Pomona, Police Searching for Driver

A 50-year-old woman died at a hospital from injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run crash in Pomona and the driver was at large Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Holt Avenue and Short Street at 9:20 p.m. Friday and found the woman suffering from severe injuries and evidence at the scene that suggested she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street, according to the Pomona Police Department.

A search of the area for an involved vehicle was conducted, but officers did not locate one.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died a few hours later, police said. Her name was not disclosed.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not available, but police said it will have significant damage to the front bumper area and windshield.

Anyone who witnessed this deadly accident or knows the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle was asked to call the PPD's Traffic Services Bureau at 909- 802-7741 or 909-620-2048.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.