Woman Found Dead In Garage Fire In South LA

A woman was found dead shortly after firefighters put out a fire at a detached garage in South Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.

The fire was reported at 1:54 a.m. on the 200 block of West 42nd Street where the garage, which had apparently been converted to a living space, was fully engulfed in flames, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

It took 38 firefighters 15 minutes to put out the fire, Prange said.

The woman's body was found inside.

The cause is under investigation.