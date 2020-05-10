Woman Killed in Suspected Hit and Run in Lancaster

Deputies are trying to identify a woman found dead on the side of the road in Lancaster, following a suspected hit and run Saturday night, the sheriff's department said Sunday.

At 7:20 p.m. Saturday, a man discovered the victim near Avenue L and Challenger Way and alerted authorities, according to L.A. County Sheriff's Department Lt. Clinton Skaggs, with the Lancaster Sheriff's Station.

The man also reported seeing a car with front-end damage further down the road, he said.

When deputies arrived they determined the woman was a pedestrian who had been hit by a car.

County firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene.

Deputies also found a blue Nissan sedan abandoned on the side of the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway not far from where the body was found, Skaggs said.

"You never know who was driving at the time," Skaggs said.

Deputies will now attempt to contact the vehicle's registered owner, he said.

The coroner's office identified the woman by her fingerprints, and determined she was about 50 years old.

Authorities have not yet released her name to the public.