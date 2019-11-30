Woman Killed, Two Children Injured in South LA Crash

Two boys remained hospitalized Saturday in serious condition with injuries they suffered in a two-car crash in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles that also killed a woman in the same car.

The crash occurred at 11 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Colden Avenue, at McKinley Avenue, Sgt. B. Peterson of the Los Angeles Police Department's South Traffic Division said.

A man driving a car eastbound on Colden Avenue ran a stop sign and broadsided a car that was heading northbound on McKinley Avenue on the left, Peterson said.

Paramedics worked to free the woman and two children from the wreckage, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Prange said. The two boys, age 11 and 12, were taken to a hospital in serious condition, Peterson said. It was unclear if the victims were related, she said.

The woman identified as Felicita Lemus, 52, of Los Angeles, said coroner's Investigator Kristy McCracken.

The other driver remained at the scene and there were no signs he was driving while impaired, Peterson said.