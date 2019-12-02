Woman With Down Syndrome Missing for Over Two Weeks

By Staff Report

Missing64
Los Angeles Police Department

Police sought the public's help to find a 41-year-old woman who has Down syndrome who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Noc Dinh was last seen by her family on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Broadway in the city of Los Angeles, police said in a news release.

She was possibly seen on bus line 45 in Chinatown.

Family members have been calling shelters and hospitals in the LA area.

"We're all very hopeful that she's safe somewhere," said Denny Tran, a nephew.

She has limited speech and may need medical attention.

Dinh has black hair and black eyes.

She is 4 foot 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, Detective Merrill at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime stoppers" menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the "P3 Tips" mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

