Woman Wounded in Officer-Involved Shooting in Alhambra

A woman was wounded during an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Alhambra and is expected to survive her injury, the Sheriff's Department said.

The Sheriff's Information Bureau reported that the shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Mission Road. Authorities said they were patrolling the area near a local storage facility when they approached two women about a burglary. The two women accelerated their vehicle toward the officers and the shooting occurred.

"The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital, with a non-life-threatening injury," according to a news statement. "No officers were reported injured."

After the shooting, the women's car continued eastbound on West Mission Road, starting a pursuit. When the suspect's vehicle turned, it collided into a wall, ending the pursuit.

Authorities said they believe a storage unit at the facility was robbed around the time of the officer-involved shooting incident.

The Sheriff's Homicide Bureau asked anyone with any information regarding this incident to call them at 323-890-5500.