Talent Agency Severs Ties With Ye Among Anti-Semitic Comments and Controversy

Days after anti-Jewish activists made Heil Hitler gestures while hanging a banner over the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles that read "Kanye is right about the Jews," Century City-based talent agency CAA has confirmed that Ye has been dropped as a client.

"I can confirm that Kanye is not a client," a CAA spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News.

Kim Kardashian also tweeted that she was standing with the Jewish community against hate speech.

In Kardashian's tweet, she didn't call out her ex Ye, also known as Kanye West, specifically.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," she wrote.

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner also reposted an image on social media that reads: "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."

All of the events come after rapper and designer Ye had made antisemitic statements, resulting in several brands, like Gap and Balenciaga, severing ties with him.

The Anti-Defamation League was urging Adidas to do the same. The ADL has also posted a list of Ye's comments about Jewish people.

In an Oct. 8 tweet that has been removed, Ye's account tweeted he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people."

Ye was also blocked on Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts. Twitter and Instagram said the statements violated their policies after he suggested "slavery was a choice" and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast.”

Ye was also under fire for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his Yeezy collection show in Paris. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, White Lives Matter is a neo-Nazi group.

On Oct. 23, about 25 flyers were disbursed at the north end of Beverly Hills blaming Jewish people for gun control, about a day after several protesters were photographed on a 405 Freeway overpass with a banner that reads: "Kanye is right about the Jews'' and "Honk if you know.''

It wasn't clear if the group on the overpass was related to the flyers. Police said the flyers didn't pose a "significant threat."