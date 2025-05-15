Los Angeles' goal of a car-free Olympics includes the possibility of electric-power air taxis designed to fly up to four passengers at a time between venues and other locations, the LA28 organizing committee announced Thursday.

The plan is to use Archer's Midnight eVTOL aircraft to transport people around Southern California during the 2028 Olympics. The aircraft, capable of vertical takeoff and landing, would use a network of vertiport take-off-and-landing hubs for key venues. The aircraft, which is still in a multi-level certification process, also would support emergency services and security, according to a news release from LA28.

The piloted electric Midnight air taxi is powered by 12 engines and six lithium-ion battery packs that drive forward and aft motors for the aircraft propellers. Manufactured in San Jose and Convington, the Midnight aircraft would use vertiport hubs proposed for near SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Coliseum, possibly other sports venues and visitor hubs, like Los Angeles International Airport.

"We want to transform the way people get around Los Angeles and leave a legacy that shapes the future of transportation in America," said Adam Goldstein, CEO and founder of Archer Aviation. "There’s no better time to do that than during the LA28 Games.

"I can’t wait to see Midnight flying passengers over Los Angeles, emblazoned with the Team USA logo and the Olympic Rings and Paralympic Agitos."

The news release did not indicate how much the flights would cost.

Archer has a partnership agreement with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. The company is currently working through the certification process with the FAA and other aviation agencies before the aircraft can begin commercial operation.

Midnight is designed to fly passengers on back-to-back flights of 20 to 50 miles with time for charging in between

Rendings show Midnight aircraft flying over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and outside the Coliseum in Exposition Park.

"At LA28, we're building a platform for constant innovation and creativity, which is why we've partnered with forward-thinking companies like Archer," said LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman. "Our vision is to fundamentally reimagine the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience, and this partnership represents an incredible opportunity to deliver something unprecedented, showcasing the very best of what Los Angeles has to offer on the world stage."

Public officials have said transit will play a key role for the region during the Olympics.