‘Olympic volleyball is coming to the right place.' Anaheim's Honda Center named LA 2028 venue

Anaheim will be home to volleyball during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Located just off the 5 Freeway and the 57 Freeway, Honda Center will host the event. The arena has played home to the Anaheim Ducks since October 1993.

Honda Center was one of the sites included in the Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee's Tuesday venue update.

During the Olympics, twelve qualifying men’s and women’s teams, including USA volleyball, are expected to face off in preliminary, quarterfinal, finals and medals rounds.

“Olympic volleyball is coming to the right place,” Mayor Ashleigh Aitken said. “Anaheim has a long, storied history with volleyball and is the best place for the indoor sport in the 2028 summer games. We have supported Honda Center’s bid and are confident in Anaheim’s proven ability to host a great competition for athletes and fans from around the world. This is what we do — every week Anaheim hosts hockey, baseball, entertainment, conventions and theme park visitors. We have the venues and know-how to make this happen and happen well.”

Indoor volleyball is the only sport Anaheim will host during LA28.

Since 2006, Anaheim has been the training ground for the U.S. Men’s National Volleyball Team. Those teams have gone on to the medal in the 2008 (gold), 2016 (bronze), and 2024 games (bronze).

During the 1984 Los Angeles games, the city hosted wrestling at the Anaheim Convention Center.