As the Paris Olympics wind down, Los Angeles braces for 2028 when the city will be in the spotlight with the international sporting community gathering once again.

When are LA Olympics happening?

The LA28 opening ceremony will take place on July 14, 2028 while the Paralympic opening ceremony will happen on August 15, 2024.

The Olympics will run from July 14 to July 30, while the Paralympic Games will run from August 22 to September 3.

This will be the third time LA is the host of the Olympics, but the first time the city welcomes the Paralympics.

“LA is an ambitious city of endless possibilities and the Games will reflect our community,” said LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman. “Los Angeles will provide the perfect backdrop to host the biggest cultural, sporting and entertainment event in the world."

Where will LA28 games take place?

The city will use over 80 existing venues to host the 50+ sports being competed in the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics, hosting over 15,000 competing athletes. LA28 will mark the first time that no new venues will be built to host the Olympics.

SoFi stadium will also serve as the host for the opening ceremony. Because SoFi will also host swimming as well as track and field competitions, LA28 will flip the usual order of events, with track and field competing first to allow for time to set up the pool.

Anything new for Los Angeles?

Besides the 40 sports competing in the Paris Olympics, the Los Angeles Olympics will incorporate six new sports.

Two sports will be making their Olympic debut — flag football and squash.

The other four sports — baseball, softball, lacrosse and cricket — will be returning to the Olympics after a brief hiatus.

After hosting the Games in 1932, the Olympics came back to LA in 1984. The 1984 Olympics were a particularly successful year for Team USA, ranking first place overall with 174 medals, 83 of which were gold.