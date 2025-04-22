LA Olympics still up in the air for Simone Biles. ‘2028 seems so far away'

Simone Biles is unsure where she'll land when it comes to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

In an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe published on Tuesday, the most decorated gymnast of all-time outlined her priorities and talked about what her body is telling her about competing at the sport's highest levels.

“I’m really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband (Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens), go support him at his games, live my life as a woman,” Biles said. “I’ve accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Biles, 28, said she will be in Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics, but she's still not sure whether it will be as a gymnast, spectator or in some other capacity.

“Whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still don't know that,” she told L'Equipe. “But 2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging. I felt it in Paris.”

Biles won three gold medals and a silver at the Paris Olympics. She now has seven Olympic golds and 11 medals overall.

She recalled heading back to the athletes' village in Paris and feeling the toll on her body.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas talks about surprising Caitlin Clark with Simone Biles at an Indiana Fever home game and her role as Grand Marshal at the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon, produced by New York Road Runners.

“I went back to the village, I took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I was sick for 10 days," Biles said. "The other day, we were sprinting in the garden with friends, I had aches and pains for three days. So, I honestly don't know. We'll see.”

Biles also praised fellow world class gymnast, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, for battling through injuries and the recovery process, in turn pushing Biles to new heights. But she said the sport only needs one of them and it might be time for a new generation of athletes to enter the spotlight.

“It only needs one of us, no? Especially since (Andrade) will not be alone,” Biles said. “A young generation will knock at the door and everything will start again.”

Biles said she will continue to speak about mental health.

“I am very proud of the work accomplished to reach this point," she said, "and I will continue to be the voice of the voiceless.”

Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles is expected to host gymnastics and boxing in 2028. The competition venue plan for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics became clearer this month when locations for more than a dozen sports, including beach volleyball, surfing and baseball, were revealed.

LA28 announced sites for more sports, including baseball at Dodger Stadium, squash at Universal Studios in Universal City, beach volleyball in Long Beach and surfing off the San Clemente coast. The list includes events added to previously announced venues, like the Sepulveda Basin Recreation area in the San Fernando Valley, and sites in Venice, downtown LA, Long Beach, the San Gabriel Valley, Carson, Anaheim and more.

Long Beach will host 11 events, second only to Los Angeles.