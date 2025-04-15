Long Beach to host 11 2028 Olympic events. See which ones and where

The city of Long Beach will host 11 events during the upcoming LA28 Olympic games, the second most to the city of Los Angeles itself after the venue list was finalized Tuesday morning.

The city acquired beach volleyball, which will now be played at Alamitos Beach, after talks between LA28 and Santa Monica broke down.

Other sports being hosted in Long Beach include:

Water Polo – Temporary aquatics center at the Convention Center lot

Target Shooting – Convention Center lot within a temporary indoor range

Handball – Long Beach Arena

Rowing Competitions – Marine Stadium

Sailing – Belmont Shore

Marathon Swimming – Long Beach waterfront

Canoe-Sprint – Marine Stadium

Artistic Swimming – Temporary aquatics center at the Convention Center lot

Sport Climbing – Convention Center lot, on a temporary climbing wall

Coastal Rowing – Long Beach waterfront

The Long Beach Arena is located just across the street from the convention center.

“Long Beach is now confirmed to serve as a premier waterfront venue for the 2028 Games. We are thrilled and honored to have beach volleyball join the list of acclaimed sporting events to be held on our iconic coastline, from sailing to water polo, and we are excited to open our doors to the world and showcase the culture, diversity and spirit of our community,'' Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement.

Long Beach is the first city to ever host the new coastal rowing event.

The triathlon was previously planned to be held in Long Beach, but has since been relocated north to Venice Beach.

Long Beach has previously served as a competition site for the 1932 and 1984 Olympics. During the 1932 Olympics, the city hosted the rowing competition. In 1984, it expanded to hosting sailing, fencing, volleyball, and archery.