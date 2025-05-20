NFL will allow players to compete in flag football at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

NFL stars could be battling for gold in 2028.

On Tuesday at a league meeting in Minneapolis, team owners decided to allow players to compete in flag football at the Los Angeles Olympics.

OFFICIAL: NFL players will be allowed to compete in Flag Football at the LA28 Olympic Games pic.twitter.com/Ki4ryK2FtY — NFL (@NFL) May 20, 2025

“It’s an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have a chance.”

The resolution will allow only one player per NFL team to represent a country in the Olympics. Each team's designated international players can also compete.

Several stars have already expressed interest in playing, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones.

Flag football has become a central focus for the NFL in recent years, with an emphasis on youth participation and opportunities for women in the sport. The Los Angeles Olympics will be the first with flag football events for both men and women. Since 2023, the NFL has used flag football for the Pro Bowl.

There will likely be debate over the next three years about whether or not NFL players should be handed spots on Team USA and others. The U.S. men's flag football team is ranked No. 1 in the world with five straight gold medals at the IFAF World Championships.

Current U.S. flag football quarterback Darrell Doucette claimed last year it was "disrespectful" to assume NFL stars should join the Olympic team because they didn't help grow the game. In the end, it could be a mix of NFL players and flag football veterans to make up the roster.

With the 2028 Games set for July 14-30, there could be some scheduling conflicts for NFL players. Training camp typically begins in late July, but the flag football dates have not been confirmed just yet, so perhaps a resolution will be reached to make it all work.