Live updates: Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles ahead of LA 2028

Actor Tom Cruise appeared to transport the Olympic flag to Los Angeles during the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony, but that action sequence was pure Hollywood magic. The official flag arrives Monday at LAX.

By NBC LA Staff

What to Know

  • Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will arrive early Monday afternoon at LAX with the official Olympic flag. Watch live coverage above.
  • Bass received the flag at Sunday's Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo in an historic exchange between two female mayors.
  • Tom Cruise appeared to transport the flag to LA in a very Tom Cruise way during the Closing Ceremony, but that action-packed sequence was all Hollywood magic.
  • The flag, which will be taken to Los Angeles City Hall, will be raised at the main venue during the Opening Ceremony at the 2028 Olympics, the third hosted by Los Angeles. The Coliseum will become the only venue to host three track and field competitions and three Olympic ceremonies.
  • The Olympic flag was created for the Olympic Jubilee Congress in 1914 in Paris in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Olympic movement.
  • A magnitude-4.4 earthquake rattled Southern California a few minutes before the plane carrying the flag arrived at LAX.

Follow along for live updates as the official Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles four years ahead of the 2028 Olympics. Watch here for live coverage of the flag's arrival early Monday afternoon at LAX and a news conference.

