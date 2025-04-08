Santa Monica bumped as beach volleyball venue for 2028 Olympics

Beach volleyball will need a new home for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles after Santa Monica announced it won't be hosting the event.

In a news release Tuesday, the city of Santa Monica said its talks with LA28, the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, have ended after nearly two years of negotiations.

"Despite good-faith efforts to reach a deal that would benefit both the Santa Monica community and work for LA28, ultimately the two parties were not able to agree to terms around community benefits, operational details and financial guarantees," the city said in the news release.

LA28 plans to seek a new site for the sport, the city said.

"There is no better place to host the Olympic beach volleyball competition than Santa Monica, where the sport was born. We would have loved to be a venue city in 2028," Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete said. "While we’re disappointed that an agreement was not realized, we remain eager to share in the excitement the Olympics will bring to our region and are looking forward to being a regional partner in this historic event."

The city and organizing committee failed to reach agreement on several matters, including benefits to the community, operating details and financial guarantees, the city said. A fiscal impact study by HR&A Advisors projected that hosting the beach volleyball tournament could result in a loss of approximately $1.45 million for the city.

Last month, the Los Angeles City Council approved changes to the original proposed venue plan for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympic Games. The plan revisions were announced during the summer, and any amendments require consent by the city.

LA28 will go before the International Olympic Committee Wednesday to present its final venues plan.

Among the changes proposed in the summer and approved in March: Basketball would move to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, gymnastics to Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, and swimming to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The council action also added two new sports to the LA28 games. Flag football will make its Olympic debut in 2028 and lacrosse will return to the lineup of medal sports for the first time in more than a century.

The United States failed to win a gold medal -- women’s or men’s -- for the first time in Olympic history in 2024 when games were played in the shadow of Paris' Eiffel Tower. The sport's growth has accelerated over the years with the number of schools and athletes competing nearly tripling from 2012 to 2015, according to the NCAA.

By 2023, the NCAA reported 91 beach volleyball programs and 1,615 athletes.

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are scheduled for July 14-30, 2028.

Eight Olympics have been hosted in the United States. Only London has hosted three Olympics with Paris set to join the club of three-time hosts when the 2024 Summer Games open on July 26-Aug. 11.