2 dead after minivan crashes into Metro bus during pursuit

Two people were killed and two others injured after a minivan evading police crashed into a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles Sunday morning.

The incident was reported around 5 a.m. at 17th and Main.

The Los Angeles Police Department said one person died at the scene. The person who was transported to a nearby hospital also died. Two others were injured.

Two women in the SUV were arrested, according to the LAPD.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police remain on scene for further investigation.