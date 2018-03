A 69-year-old woman was killed in a chain-reaction crash as she and her husband drove to a wedding in Orange County. The search continues for the hit-and-run driver. Christine Kim reports for the NBC4 News at 5 Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A 69-year-old woman was killed in a chain-reaction crash as she and her husband drove to a wedding in Orange County. The search continues for the... See More