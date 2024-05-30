Another LA Metro bus driver threatened but LAPD never responded

Another bus operator from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authorities revealed Thursday she was attacked on the job, only to be left to fend for herself.

The driver, who did not want to reveal her identity , said a man wanted to board her bus on Wilshire Boulevard near Serrano Avenue in Koreatown on Tuesday. Because he was not at a bus stop, she did not open the door.

But the driver said the man refused to take no for an answer.

“He became aggressive,” the driver said. “He stood in front of the bus. He didn’t let me proceed. He then proceeds to throw beer on my windshield and come to my left side where my window is.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Video from the driver shot with her phone shows the man banging on the windows of the bus.

She said the man also opened her window before pouring beer on her seat. He continued to make a scene outside the bus, according to the driver.

The Metro employee called her supervisors with about 20 passengers in the back of her bus, but help didn’t come for an hour, she said.

“He was like, ‘Oh yeah, I got a message [from the LAPD] saying that they have other priorities,” the driver described what her supervisor told her. “So my life is not a priority?”

In response, the LA Metro said it asked for help from authorities.

“Because this was a crime in progress, Metro notified the LAPD within five minutes,” the transit agency said in a statement. “Our expectation is that our law enforcement partners will respond to all incidents in a timely manner.”