Man dead, firefighter burned in Hyde Park house fire

By City News Service and Missael Soto

A 50-year-old man who was trapped inside a burning Hyde Park house Saturday was hospitalized and later died from his injuries.

The fire was reported at 6:55 p.m. Saturday at 7032 S. Fourth Ave., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Lyndsey Lantz.

The fire was out in 22 minutes. A firefighter suffered minor injuries putting out the blaze.

"First arriving companies reported a one-story single-family dwelling with heavy fire inside two rooms,'' Lantz said. "Following reports of a person trapped, firefighters rescued a single victim."

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

