‘MLB Play Ball Park' Fan Experience Set to Open Saturday

The world's largest baseball will be on display at the event.

By Mekahlo Medina and Emma Dollenmayer

Capital One's Play Ball Park is set to open Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the LA Convention Center, for the ultimate all-star experience.

It's part of the festivities ahead of the MLB All-Star Game being held at Dodger Stadium this Saturday.

Event-goers and baseball fans will have the opportunity to put their athleticism to the test with attractions such as the "All-Star Batting Practice," where attendees can show-off their MLB swing, and the "All-Star Pitching," where individuals can throw their fastest pitch.

When up on the mound or up to bat, some seasoned MLB All-Stars may even give a few pointers and tips.

Play Ball Park will host MLB legends such as Steve Garvey, Andre Dawson and Fred Lynn, and the MVPs will be signing autographs.

To heighten the experience even more, food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Tickets to entry inside the venue are $35 and are $20 if you type 'PLAY' into the MLB app. To purchase tickets, click here.

