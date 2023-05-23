NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Announce Marina Perelman and Mike Gaytán as VP of News

NBC4/KNBC and Telemundo 52 / KVEA today announced new leadership for the station’s news operation.

Marina Perelman has been promoted to Vice President of News for NBC4. Her role takes effect immediately. Miguel “Mike” Gaytán has been named Vice President of News for Telemundo 52. His first day at KVEA will be June 5.

Perelman and Gaytán will both report to Todd Mokhtari, President and General Manager of Telemundo 52 and NBC4.

In their new roles, Perelman and Gaytán will be responsible for leading the respective stations news operations. Harnessing the unique reach and storytelling power of NBC4 and Telemundo 52 for English- and Spanish-speaking audiences, Perelman and Gaytán will collaborate to lead the production of special news coverage and reporting to bringto light topics that reflect and impact our diverse Southern California communities.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“As local news stations, it is our responsibility to maintain the trust of our audiences, to reflect their stories and provide them with the most complete information to help them navigate their day-to-day lives here in Southern California,” said Todd Mokhtari, President & General Manager of Telemundo 52 and NBC4. “Both Marina and Mike are excellent news leaders who share a commitment to serve. I am confident they will help grow our talented news teams and solidify our position in the Los Angeles market.”

Perelman, born in Armenia and raised in Southern California, has more than 25 years of experience in broadcast journalism. Most recently, she served as Assistant News Director for KNBC, a position she's held since 2019. She helped navigate the KNBC newsroom through one of the most difficult and consequential periods that included reporting on the pandemic, the racial justice movement and the 2020 election. At KNBC, she’s also held other news leadership roles including managing editor and executive producer for the station’s 11 p.m. newscast. As executive producer for the station’s late news, a role she held for four years, she helped increase the newscast’s ratings year-over-year. Perelman’s tenure at NBCUniversal Local began in 2005 as the producer of NBC Bay Area’s 11 p.m. newscast and was later promoted to senior executive producer. She launched her career in local news at KESQ Channel 3 in Palm Springs, California as the producer for the station’s local newscasts. In 2003, she transitioned to ABC15 News in Phoenix, Arizona as the producer for the local 10 p.m. newscast. Perelman earned a bachelor’s degree from USC’s Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism and was one of the founders of the student run campus news station Annenberg TV News (ATVN).

“Marina is a thoughtful leader and journalist with vast experience in local news,” said Mokhtari. “She is driven by the principle that local news is a critical community service and our responsibility as journalists to report and share stories that reflect the experiences of the communities we serve.”

“Mike is an innovative and collaborative news leader who is committed to pushing boundaries to deliver the best news and most complete product to our audiences,” said Mokhtari. “He has deep understanding of the needs and complexity of issues impacting our diverse Latino communities and will guide and inspire our talented KVEA news team to continue to deliver the exceptional journalism our viewers expect and deserve.”

Gaytán, of Mexican decent and raised in Laredo, Texas, has more than two decades of local news experience serving Spanish-speaking audiences. Most recently, Gaytán served as the Vice President of News for Telemundo 20 / KUAN in San Diego where he led news specials and launched “Telemundo 20 Investiga” the station’s first consumer investigative unit. Under his leadership, Telemundo 20 was recognized with numerous 2023 Golden Mike Awards, including Best News Broadcast and Best Weekend Newscast. Before this, Gaytán worked at Telemundo Arizona for five years and held newsroom leadership roles including Vice President of News and News Director, with direct responsibility and oversight of local news operations for Phoenix and Tucson. Gaytán launched his career in local news at Entravision’s KLDO-TV in Laredo, Texas where he served as News Director for four years before joining Univision News Group in 2005. During his tenure at Univision, Gaytán held various positions including Assignment Editor and Executive Producer of News for Univision 41 / KWEX in San Antonio and News Director for Univision 61 / KAKW in Austin, Texas, a position he held for two years. A National Association of Hispanic Journalists member, Gaytán is a past NAHJ Regional Director for Region 7.

About NBC4

NBC4 is the West Coast flagship station of NBCUniversal Local, serving the vast region since 1949. NBC4 produces more than 45 hours each week of local news and weather, and the station features the largest award-winning investigative unit in Southern California. The station also produces “California Live,” a live weekday 30-minute lifestyle show featuring the latest in entertainment, travel and lifestyle trends across the Golden State. NBC4’s news operation has received nearly every industry award bestowed on local news, including numerous Los Angeles Emmy and Golden Mike Awards, two national and two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, and a Peabody Award. NBC4 news is delivered across the main broadcast on channel 4, at www.nbcla.com and through multiple interactive social media platforms 24/7. The NBC Owned Television Stations, part of NBCUniversal Local, also operates COZI TV (www.cozitv.com), a national network that brings viewers some of America’s most beloved and iconic television shows and movies.

About Telemundo 52 Los Angeles

Telemundo 52 / KVEA is Telemundo’s west coast flagship local television station serving Spanish-speaking viewers in the Los Angeles market. Owned by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations (a division of NBCUniversal), Telemundo 52 has been delivering news, information and entertainment to viewers throughout Southern California for more than 30 years. Consumers turn to Telemundo 52 for breaking news, weather and sports headlines across a variety of platforms, including online at Telemundo52.com and via mobile and social media channels. Today, Telemundo 52 produces and broadcasts nearly 30 hours of award-winning local news and entertainment programming each week and partners with local organizations committed to serving the diverse Hispanic community across Southern California. The station also produces the popular lifestyle show “Acceso Total” that delivers entertainment news and lifestyle trends to Spanish-speaking audiences in Southern California and more than 45 U.S. Hispanic markets.