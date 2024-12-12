Newlweds lose home, belongings to the raging Franklin Fire in Malibu

A devastated newlywed couple is among the many who lost everything to the Franklin Fire that ravaged communities in Malibu.

On Monday, Michelle and Blake Geffen quickly grabbed their cat, passports and other important items before jumping in their car to drive out of Malibu.

"We heard screaming in our neighborhood. And we just knew something was off. And we got a call from our landlord, and he just said, hey, there's a fire, you need to go," said Michelle. "We looked behind us and we could just see orange burning."

The newlyweds recently moved into their pink home in the Serra Retreat Community and found out by watching the news that their rental home and all their belongings were destroyed in the out-of-control wildfire.

Alec Gellis, who lives down the street from the Geffens, stayed behind to try and save nearby properties.

"The fire was everywhere and everywhere you looked every direction you went," said Gellis. "We’re all close, and we all want to go out of our way for each other. I’ll do what I can to go out of my way if I can."

The Geffen’s were thankful for Gellis and the firefighters for their efforts battling the Franklin Fire.

"I just want to say thank you so much to all the really, really brave men and women out there who are doing their best to fight, you know, just really, really, they're real heroes. It's really brave," said Michelle.

The couple says their also fortunate to have a supportive circle of friends and family that are helping them get through this difficult time.

"It makes me cry. It makes me grateful. It makes me want to give back. It just feels like a warm blanket around you at a time where you feel kind of frantic and lost and confused," said Michelle. "So we want to make sure we provide that back to others as well. If anyone needs anything, we're here for you."