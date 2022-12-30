Photos: Celebrating Reporter Angie Crouch's Career at NBC4

A dedicated journalist who could cover any story. A colleague who always had your back in the field. A caring and compassionate person who never wavers from the belief that she can help make the world a better place.

Those are some of the ways co-workers and others who know her describe Angie Crouch, an Emmy award winning reporter who is retiring from NBC4 after nearly two decades of sharing stories that mattered to Southern Californians.

She will sign off for the final time on Friday Dec. 30, 2022 after an illustrious career in television news.