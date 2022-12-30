Photos: Celebrating the Career of Reporter Beverly White at NBC4

Beverly White will sign off for the final time at NBC4 on Friday night, marking a farewell for one of Southern California’s most respected television news reporters who leaves behind a legacy through her contributions to journalism and its future.

White started at NBC4 in 1992, covering a variety of local and national stories for NBC4, including the COVID-19 pandemic, street protests after the killing of George Floyd, the deaths of music icons Prince in Minneapolis and Michael Jackson in Santa Barbara, floods and wildfires, the catastrophic mudslide in Montecito, and the deadly 1994 earthquake in Northridge.

She was a trusted voice among viewers who could rely on White to find answers and gather information, often in a rapidly closing window of time before the NBC4 News at 11 p.m., and walk them through a story -- the full story.