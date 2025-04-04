Shooting leaves one dead on 105, 110 Freeway interchange in South LA

Authorities were investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the interchange of the 105 and 110 freeways late Thursday night.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to a report of a possible shooting on the freeway, according to CHP. Officers arrived at the scene and located the deceased.

Details on the shooting were not immediately available.

A SigAlert was issued for the 110 transition road to the eastbound 105. The northbound transition road to the eastbound 105 was also closed until further notice.

This is a developing story, check back for details.