Watch live coverage of the East LA Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival

Culture and history will be celebrated Sunday with the East LA Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival.

Watch NBC4 and Telemundo 52's coverage of the parade on our streaming platforms. Live video will be provided above when parade coverage begins.

Tens of thousands of people gather for the festival and parade each year for music, food and more with the free two-hour parade highlighting a day of events. Floral floats, bands and equestrians will be part of the parade during its 1 1/2-mile journey from Cesar Chavez and Mednik avenues.

The first parade dates to 1946 and became an East LA area tradition.

Street closures in the area begin around 6 a.m.