Wildfire victims urged to update mailing addresses to receive tax refund checks

The Los Angeles County assessor urged wildfire victims Tuesday to update their mailing addresses after property tax refund checks and other items were returned to the county due to invalid addresses.

Mailing addresses in Los Angeles County can be updated by clicking here.

"Hundreds of affected homeowners have already received relief," the agency said in a news release. "However, many of the 'Notices of Assessed Value Change' and property tax refund checks are now being returned to the county because the mailing addresses on record are no longer valid. In numerous cases, the original property and with it, the recorded mailing address, was destroyed in the wildfires."