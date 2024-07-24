Céline Dion and Lady Gaga in Paris amid rumors of Olympic performances

Global superstars Célion Dion and Lady Gaga touched down in Paris this week ahead of Friday's Opening Ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, sparking speculation that the two singers are going to perform at the Paris Games.

The "Because You Loved Me" singer was seen outside the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris on Tuesday, signing autographs and waving to fans. French newspaper Le Parisien reports that Dion will perform “L’Hymne à l’amour” by Édith Piaf at the Olympics.

France’s Minister of Sports would neither confirm nor deny if Dion was performing, NBC News reports, but said there will be an “exceptional line-up of artists” including dancers, musicians and actors at Friday's opening ceremony.

Should the French Canadian songstress perform at the Opening Ceremony, it would be her first in over a year after canceling her Courage world tour in May 2023 amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome. The autoimmune and neurological condition, which, which Dion first revealed in December 2022, causes painful spasms and makes it hard to walk.

In her Prime Video documentary, "I Am: Céline Dion," the Grammy winner bravely shares her journey with stiff-person syndrome. In one harrowing scene, the 56-year-old suffers a health crisis on-camera.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga was spotted by fans outside her car in Paris on Monday.

LADY GAGA WAVED AT US pic.twitter.com/M0rmxsdksd — Sacha ❤️‍🔥 (@DusseldorfWig) July 22, 2024

In another video, the 38-year-old Grammy winner was seen getting whisked into her waiting car by security as she tried to leave her hotel discretely, wearing dark shades and a gray hoodie pulled over her head.

When is the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be on Friday, July 26. Events are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time, which is 1:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Olympics Opening Ceremony on?

NBC’s networks and streaming services has a comprehensive TV schedule featuring more than 5,000 hours of live coverage from the Paris Olympics.

That includes NBC, NBC Sports, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel, Telemundo Deportes, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

NBC will offer comprehensive coverage of the Opening Ceremony, which will air live on the network across all time zones as part of a full day of Olympic programming. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT.

How can I watch 2024 Olympics coverage without cable?

The Paris Opening Ceremony can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, which is available on Google's Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

What happens during the Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The highlight of the Opening Ceremony is the Parade of Nations, where thousands of Olympians representing 206 countries make their grand entrance into the Games.

This year, rather than marching into a stadium, they will arrive by boat on the Seine.

More than 10,000 athletes will sail down the nearly four-mile route on approximately 160 boats that will represent each national delegation. The parade route ends at the Trocadéro, located across the Seine from the Eiffel Tower, where the final elements of the Opening Ceremony will be held.

Additional festivities include the raising of the host nation's flag and singing of its anthem, live performances that incorporate the culture of the host nation and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.