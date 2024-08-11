2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: Closing Ceremony marks end of Olympics in Paris with handover to Los Angeles

H.E.R. will be part of the ceremony, playing "The Star Spangled Banner" in honor of the U.S. as the next host of the Summer Olympics.

By NBC staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

Follow along with the Closing Ceremony below and watch live on Peacock.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us