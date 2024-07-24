Top-ranked Jannik Sinner withdraws from the Paris Olympics tennis competition

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday because of tonsillitis.

The 22-year-old from Italy posted on social media that he was advised by a doctor that he should sit out the Summer Games. Sinner won the Australian Open in January for his first Grand Slam title and moved up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings last month after reaching the French Open semifinals.

Sono amareggiato di informarvi che purtroppo non potrò partecipare ai Giochi Olimpici di Parigi.



Dopo una buona settimana di allenamento sulla terra ho cominciato a non sentirmi bene. Ho trascorso un paio di giorni a riposo ed in visita il medico ha riscontrato una tonsillite e… pic.twitter.com/Qrx8TJLoMA — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) July 24, 2024

The draw for Olympic tennis is Thursday. Matches begin Saturday, July 27.

"Missing the Olympics is a big disappointment given that it was one of my main goals this season,” Sinner wrote in Italian. “I couldn’t wait to have the honor of representing my country in this extremely important event.”