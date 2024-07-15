Say “Ooh la la” as Krispy Kreme takes fans' taste buds to Paris.

Just in time for the Paris Olympics, Krispy Kreme announces its new collection featuring three Parisian dessert-inspired doughnuts.

Starting July 15, for a limited time at participating shops, the “Passport to Paris” collection will bring a taste of Paris to fans nationwide.

The goal is to provide fans with the delicious flavors of Parisian desserts while they cheer on America’s best athletes.

The ‘Passport to Paris’ collection includes:

Crème Brûlée Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with crème brûlée KREME filling, dipped in crème brûlée caramel icing and topped with caramelized sugar crunch.

Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate custard KREME filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate crisp pearls.

Raspberry & Vanilla Crème Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in raspberry icing and cookie pieces and dolloped with vanilla KREME.

Besides the special doughnut collection, fans can also enjoy a new Crème Brûlée Latte made fresh-to-order hot, iced or frozen.

A signature latte blended with Crème Brûlée flavors, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with caramelized sugar crunch pieces. (Krispy Kreme)

The limited-time beverage comes with Crème Brûlée flavors, topped with whipped cream and caramelized sugar crunch.

“Most people can’t be in Paris to cheer on their country’s team. So, we’re giving you a ‘Passport to Paris’ in the form of delicious doughnuts with Parisian dessert flavors,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

The collection is available in-shop or via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.