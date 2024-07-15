2024 Paris Olympics

Krispy Kreme announces Olympics-theme ‘Passport to Paris' doughnuts ahead of 2024 Olympics

Say “Ooh la la” as Krispy Kreme takes fans' taste buds to Paris.

By Janete Weinstein

Krispy Kreme takes your taste buns to Paris.
Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Just in time for the Paris Olympics, Krispy Kreme announces its new collection featuring three Parisian dessert-inspired doughnuts.

Starting July 15, for a limited time at participating shops, the “Passport to Paris” collection will bring a taste of Paris to fans nationwide.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The goal is to provide fans with the delicious flavors of Parisian desserts while they cheer on America’s best athletes.

The ‘Passport to Paris’ collection includes:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
  • Crème Brûlée Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with crème brûlée KREME filling, dipped in crème brûlée caramel icing and topped with caramelized sugar crunch.
  • Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate custard KREME filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate crisp pearls.
  • Raspberry & Vanilla Crème Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in raspberry icing and cookie pieces and dolloped with vanilla KREME.

Besides the special doughnut collection, fans can also enjoy a new Crème Brûlée Latte made fresh-to-order hot, iced or frozen.

krispy kreme, paris olympics, doughnuts
A signature latte blended with Crème Brûlée flavors, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with caramelized sugar crunch pieces. (Krispy Kreme)

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 2 hours ago

5 things to know about basketball star A'ja Wilson before the 2024 Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics 2 hours ago

US men's basketball team hangs on to beat Australia in second pre-Olympic scrimmage

The limited-time beverage comes with Crème Brûlée flavors, topped with whipped cream and caramelized sugar crunch.

“Most people can’t be in Paris to cheer on their country’s team. So, we’re giving you a ‘Passport to Paris’ in the form of delicious doughnuts with Parisian dessert flavors,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

The collection is available in-shop or via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us