2024 Paris Olympics

LA Sparks' Dearica Hamby shares Olympics bronze win with 7-year-old daughter

The US women's basketball team got off to a rough start in the 3x3 game, but turned it around, beating Canada to take home bronze.

By Amber X. Chen

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Angeles Sparks’ Dearica Hamby was a part of the US women's basketball team that won bronze in the 3x3 game after defeating Canada 16-13.

Hamby said that the best part of her Olympics experience has been being able to share the experience in Paris with her 7-year-old daughter.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 2

How LA Sparks' Dearica Hamby manifested her Olympic dream

WNBA Jun 21

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink shares heartbreaking message after tearing ACL

“Even starting from her flight here,” Hamby said. “My mom was telling me how the whole plane ride she was like, ‘My mom’s an Olympian! We're going to Paris to watch my mom play!’”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Hamby, who was selected as the Olympics replacement for fellow Sparks player Cameron Brink after she suffered a knee injury, is in her ninth season with the WNBA and second with the Sparks.

The US team got off to a rough start in the 3x3, losing the first three rounds. Hamby admitted that there was a moment there when she thought the team wouldn’t be able to bounce back.

“Being a part of USA basketball, the standard is gold so I think once we kind of released that pressure. We were able to just kind of have fun,” Hamby said. “When we were down 0-3, we were kind of like, at this point we have nothing to lose.”

The Sparks' forward said she had written down "3x3" on her basketball in hopes of joining Team USA. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 2. 2024. 

The team bounced back, rolling into the knockout stage before a loss to Spain in the semifinal. Hamby and teammates Hailey Van Lith, Cierra Burdick and Rhyne Howard bounced back against Canada for bronze.

Hamby said that throughout all of the ups and downs, her 7-year-old daughter has been beaming with pride over her mother’s accomplishments the entire Olympics.

“Everything I do is for my kids, so the fact that she can see and experience this at her age means a lot to me,” Hamby said.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsBasketball
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us