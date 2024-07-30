2024 Paris Olympics

Laguna Beach's Nyjah Huston is just a guy skateboarding around Paris with his bronze medal

Nyjah Huston takes a moment to just do what he loves and reflect on the streets of Paris after his long road to bronze at the Olympics.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

What's better than skateboarding in Paris? How about skateboarding in Paris with a bronze medal you just won at the Olympics.

That's what Laguna Beach's Nyjah Huston did Monday after winning bronze in a highly competitive men's street final in the French capital. Huston posted POV video of his skate down a Parisian street, bronze medal in hand, in a moment of solitude after being in the spotlight.

Team USA's Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston secured podium spots behind Japan's Yuto Horigome, and both skaters went on to talk about their performances afterward.

No words necessary.

"That was a good moment for me," Huston said. "After all the media, getting done, getting tested, I was just skating down the street and really just taking in the moment. That video was really the true street skateboarder in me.

"I'm meant to be a skateboarder, and I'm so thankful to be a skateboarder. Obviously, getting stuff like this is great, but just being able to make a living off of what we absolutely love the most is the best part."

Huston finished third (279.38) behind U.S. teammate Jagger Eaton (281.04), of Cardiff. Japan's Yuto Horigome (281.14), who successfully defended his gold medal.

Huston, 29, improved on a seventh-place finish in Tokyo.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympicsskateboarding
