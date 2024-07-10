Team USA looks primed for a five-peat in men's basketball.

The four-time-defending Olympic champions are bringing their strongest roster since the 2008 Redeem Team to this summer's Paris Games.

The 12-man team features four NBA MVPs in LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid. There are also several players who boast future MVP potential in Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker.

But while Team USA is once again favored to claim gold, there will be several other NBA players looking to dethrone the champions. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama are among the international stars set to compete.

So, which Olympic teams boast the best NBA talent outside the Americans?

Who are the NBA players in the 2024 Olympics?

Some teams, such as Nikola Jokic-led Serbia and Franz Wagner-led Germany, haven't yet revealed their finalized Olympic rosters. So here's an updated look at the NBA players who are officially Paris bound:

Team USA

Australia

Canada

France

Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Japan

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Yuta Watanabe, NBA free agent

Spain

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies

Usman Garuba, NBA free agent

After losing to Boston in the NBA Playoffs, Tyrese Haliburton will now team up with Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum on Team USA.

What are the men's basketball groups for the 2024 Olympics?

Here's a group-by-group breakdown of the Olympic men's basketball field:

Group A

Australia

Canada

Greece

Spain

Group B

Brazil

France

Germany

Japan

Group C

Puerto Rico

Serbia

South Sudan

United States

What is the men's basketball schedule for the 2024 Olympics?

The men's basketball competition in Paris will start on Saturday, July 27, and conclude with the gold medal game on Saturday, Aug. 10. Games will be played at Bercy Arena and Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Team USA will open group play against Serbia on Sunday, July 28.