Elite gymnasts from Santa Clarita eye gold at 2028 LA Olympics

As the world anticipates the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, two elite gymnasts from Santa Clarita are setting their sights on the ultimate prize: Olympic gold.

Chloe Cho and Wyatt Reynolds, both rising stars in the world of gymnastics, have already made significant strides in national competitions. Last year, they each brought home gold medals from the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, solidifying their positions as top contenders in their respective disciplines.

“These kids are very, very dedicated to the sport, and they put in so much work,” said Brandon Elias, their coach at Gymnastics Olympica USA. “It really pays off when you can see it.”

With the Olympics set to take place in their hometown, Cho and Reynolds are more motivated than ever.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed about,” said Cho, now 18, who has been training since she was 6-years-old. She spends 27 to 30 hours a week perfecting her routines at Gymnastics Olympica USA in Santa Clarita.

“It definitely became the biggest part of my life very quickly,” Cho said. “I just started because I loved running around and flipping on everything but it really became something I loved immediately.”

What started as playing around has evolved into a serious commitment, with her powerful uneven bars routines reflecting years of hard work.

The Olympics are so back in Los Angeles. As the Paris Olympics came to a close, the Olympic flag was handed to LA Mayor Karen Bass. Her arrival marks the start of a four-year countdown to LA28.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Reynolds, who is focused on the pommel horse, finds inspiration in the achievements of gymnasts like Stephen Nedoroscik, who won bronze in the same competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“It takes a lot of confidence and perseverance to just go out there and try,” Reynolds said. “It makes me feel good that men’s gymnastics is now becoming a bigger thing because of Stephen.”

As the countdown to LA 2028 continues, Cho and Reynolds remain focused on their Olympic aspirations, ready to make their mark on the world stage.

Cho and Reynalds are athletes to watch as the LA28 games approach. With the gymnastics events set to be held in downtown Los Angeles, they hope to be competing in their own backyard.