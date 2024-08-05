Simone Biles unable to medal in balance beam after fall during routine

Simone Biles was denied the golden sweep.

The star U.S. gymnast entered Monday having won a gold medal in every final she competed in at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but she was unable to reach the podium in the balance beam final.

The 27-year-old scored a 13.100 after slipping off the beam towards the end of her routine for a one-point deduction. She finished tied for fifth with U.S. teammate Suni Lee, who also fell during her routine. It was the first time since 2000 that an American was unable to reach the women's balance beam podium.

Italy’s Alice D’Amato won gold with a 14.366, China’s Zhoi Yaquin took silver with a 14.100 and Italy's Manila Esposito took bronze with a 14.000.

Biles, who won bronze in beam at the Rio Olympics and Tokyo Olympics, was looking to become the first three-time Olympic medalist in the event.

She entered having won gold in vault, all-around and the team final in Paris. With 10 total Olympic medals, she needs one more top-three finish to tie Czechoslovakia’s Vera Caslavska for second-most by a female gymnast in Olympic history behind Larisa Latynina, who had 18 for the Soviet Union between 1956 and 1964.

Biles' seven Olympic gold medals trails only Latynina and Katie Ledecky, who each won nine, for most by a woman. Among U.S. women, Biles is tied with Allyson Felix for third-most all-time, behind only Ledecky (9) and Jenny Thomson (8).

Biles still has a chance to add one more medal to her collection in Paris when she competes in the floor exercise at 8:23 a.m. ET/5:23 a.m. PT on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. Biles won gold in the event in the 2016 Olympics and was forced to pull out of the event three years ago in Tokyo to focus on her mental health.

Biles also has not ruled out competing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles when she will be 31 years old.

