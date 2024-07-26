Originally appeared on E! Online

Jonathan Owens deserves a gold medal in negotiating.

As Simone Biles prepares to hit the mat at the 2024 Paris Olympics, her husband cleared his NFL schedule to support her at the Paris Games.

How? Well, as Owens — who signed with the Chicago Bears in March — recently explained, he and his agents approached the team months ago, before Biles, 27, had officially qualified for her third Olympic team.

“Obviously the Olympics were coming up and you know who my wife is,” Owens, 29, told reporters after training camp practice July 25, via Yahoo Sports. “It was all respectful. We went to them and asked, 'We’d really appreciate if he could go to support his wife.’"

And his request was granted.

“I can’t wait to be able to support her," the safety added. "How did I get so lucky? That this is my wife and I get to see someone that's literally at the pinnacle at her sport and I get to call this my wife. It's amazing. There's no words to really describe, just blessed."

Owens — who made headlines in late 2023 for his comments about the early days of his relationship with Biles — did admit that watching the four-time Olympic gold medalist compete will be nerve-wracking.

"Absolutely," he said. "It's because you care though. So anytime you get nervous, it's really a good thing because you care."

"It's such a tough sport," Owens added. "And she does things that no one else in the world can do. So I'm always nervous and praying for her safety and just praying for a clear head, that she can just go out there and do what she does."

Owens will head to Paris after practice on July 29, with the full support of his team.

“That’s a big deal, where he’s supporting the one he loves the most,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said, per Yahoo. “I think that’s so cool he gets to do that and we welcome that and it’s going to be awesome. Go USA.”

The squad of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera finished in first at the subdivision 2 qualifying on Sunday.