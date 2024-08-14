Simone Biles

Simone Biles reveals the gift her parents bought her after Olympics: ‘Don't be mad'

The most decorated gymnast is sporting more than Olympic gold medals this summer

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Simone Biles is sporting more than just Olympic gold medals this summer.

The most decorated gymnast is now the owner of an iconic Hermés bag — one of fashion’s most coveted items.

"My parents bought me my Hermés bag,” Biles took to Threads on Wednesday. “Don’t be mad at me, be mad at your parents,” she added.

When one user asked about the detailing of the bag, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist responded, “Black w/ silver hardware! I’ll post a picture soon.”

Last week Biles shared photos of a shopping trip she took at the designer store. She showcased a wall of Hermés Birkin bags along with an orange gift box on a table. 

Biles, 27, left the 2024 Paris Olympics with three gold medals and a silver medal in four different gymnastic events.

One of the questions the gymnastics GOAT was constantly asked was where she sees her career headed and if she will be competing in 2028 Los Angeles.

Biles was quick to respond, "You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what's next after they win a medal at the Olympics."

In the meantime, fans can look forward to seeing more ways Biles will celebrate her record-breaking and historic achievements in Paris.

Simone Biles will leave the Paris Olympics with four gymnastics medals after claiming silver on floor.

