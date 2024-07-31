2024 Paris Olympics

‘He had a shirt with our faces on it?' Snoop Dogg cheers on USC beach volleyball Olympians

What's it like to compete in the Paris Olympics in front of the Eiffel Tower and Snoop Dogg? It's like this and like that and like this and uh

By Lolita Lopez and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was nothing but a USC thing Wednesday at the Eiffel Tower beach volleyball venue.

Snoop Dogg, a long-time SC fan, was ready to make an entrance wearing a gold medal-worthy red, white and blue shirt and jacket to watch Trojans Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng in their 2-0 victory over the team from host France.

"He had a shirt with our faces on it? I need to see this," Cheng said after the match.

Hughes said seeing the rapper from Long Beach in the stands with other Team USA supporters was a scene to remember.

"We love the fans who are out here. We're out here proudly representing USA, so for all of them to be cheering us on means the world," Hughes said. "Snoop is simply the best. We love him and want him to come to every match.

"He's a really positive person, so we appreciate that."

In an interview before the match, Snoop said he met with Hughes and Cheng before the match. He was wearing a jacket with "USA" and and image of Hughes on the front that he zipped down to reveal a t-shirt with "USA" and an image of Cheng.

"I had a chance to meet these ladies and fell in love with them, their whole strategic approach as far as their teamwork and how the keep family and sisterhood," Snoop said. "That's so important, and I just love supporting them."

The 52-year-old hip-hop legend was a torchbearer during the opening ceremony and serves as a special NBC Olympics correspondent.

With Snoop Dogg in the stands, USC alums Kelly Cheng and Sarah Hughes improved to 2-0 in women’s beach volleyball by defeating France.

Cheng and Hughes, former beach volleyball partners at USC, opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic. They'll wrap up group play Friday against Germany.

In Tokyo, the 28-year-old Cheng and Sarah Sponcil tied for ninth in the tournament. Hughes, 29, is making her Olympics debut, but the two have won a medal together before, taking home bronze at the under-19 world championship.

2024 Paris OlympicsBeach Volleyball
