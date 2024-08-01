Southern California's rugby fans fired up after Team USA's bronze medal win

The moment was one Olympic dreams are made of.

The women’s rugby match between USA and Australia Tuesday ended in a come-from-behind epic play that led the U.S. women’s rugby sevens to a bronze medal, the first ever Olympic medal for the team.

Alex Sedrick, in a desperate attempt from defeat turned the match upside down when she broke through Australia’s defenders into a 103 yard sprint, and then kicked the game winning conversion for the sweet victory.

“I was so excited. I was screaming, running, jumping and yelling,” said Pattie Adams, a coach for the Fullerton Women’s Rugby Club and an assistant coach for UC Irvine's women’s rugby club.

“Everyone I know on Facebook was like, ‘Yeah! Let’s go!!’”

Izzy Ortiz, the chief of staff for the club at UCI said she had a similar reaction to Team USA’s win.

“I think I actually got full body chills,” said Ortiz. “The second she made that kick, I knew it was going to change the game.”

Ortiz said she was originally looking to play soccer when she came to UCI, but someone encouraged her to try rugby. She said she hopes the historic win for Team USA will spread more love for her sport.

“I can only imagine people coming to our booth in our recruitment saying, oh I saw this on TV,” said Ortiz. “That’s what we love to hear!”

The win for the rugby sevens is already shaping the future of women’s rugby.

Following Team USA’s win, sports team owner and businesswoman Michele Kang donated 4 million dollars to USA rugby to grow the women’s game for LA28.