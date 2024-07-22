Looking back at Team USA basketball jerseys throughout Olympic history

USA Basketball is about four things when it comes to the Olympics: red, white, blue and gold.

The U.S. men’s and women’s basketball teams have combined to earn 25 Olympic gold medals, and the country came away with another hoops gold in the inaugural women’s 3x3 event at the Tokyo Games.

Bill Russell, Michael Jordan and LeBron James are among the all-time NBA greats to earn gold with Team USA. James will be joined by Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and a USA loaded roster as the U.S. chases its fifth straight men's basketball gold medal and 17th overall.

A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi, meanwhile, are leading a women's team that's going for an Olympic eight-peat in Paris.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A lot has changed since the U.S. won gold at the inaugural men’s basketball tournament at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, especially when it comes to uniforms. Here’s a look back at all of Team USA's looks on the court throughout Olympics history.

Team USA Olympic basketball jerseys over the years