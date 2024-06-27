2024 Paris Olympics

Track and field star Michael Norman of Murrieta set out to redeem himself at his second Olympics

The USC alum said he hopes to bring back “hardware” to Los Angeles from the Paris Olympics after failing to get a spot on the podium in Tokyo.

By Lolita Lopez and Helen Jeong

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Patience may be a virtue, but for U.S. sprinter Michael Norman, it may be a pathway to becoming an Olympic medalist.

Norman, who qualified for his second Olympics Monday, said he’s reminding himself to be patient after “underwhelming” Tokyo Games. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“This is the start of my redemption story,” he said. “I know I have a lot faster times in me. I know I'm in great shape. It's just I need to execute the race the way my coach wants me to.”

The California native did not win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but the next year, he won the world championship. The fluctuating race results took a toll on his mental health.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“I found myself getting flustered and frustrated at practice a lot. And I was going down like a downward spiral,” recalled Norman, who took a break from track and field for about a year for a reset. “It was best for me to take a step back from the sport and regain myself so when it's time to train for pairs, I can be 100% focused and just leave all the emotions in the past.

Norman, a USC alum, also said he looks forward to representing Los Angeles in France next month as a “spoiled Angeleno.”

“LA is a part of my life now,” he said. “I've lived in LA for eight years now ever since I moved to Los Angeles to go to school at USC. The diversity that LA has when it comes to food and entertainment has made me a very spoiled Los Angeles native. I love it.”

2024 Paris Olympics Jun 26

‘Delayed but not denied.' Kendall Ellis heading to Paris Olympics with new personal record

Olympics Jun 24

Why two 2028 Los Angeles Olympics events are moving to Oklahoma City

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympicssports
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us