There are stories behind many Olympians that make what they accomplish all the more admirable.

In Friday's high-stakes matchup against France and every crucial group stage game that came before at the Paris Olympics, U.S. water polo captain Maggie Steffens has been playing with a heavy heart.

Her sister-in-law, 26-year-old Lulu Conner, died a couple days before the Games began after traveling to Paris to watch the Long Beach Olympian compete for a fourth-consecutive Olympic gold with a U.S. team made up almost entirely of athletes with Southern California ties.

Steffens said she is leaning on her family and teammates for support in Paris.

We’re just trying to live like Lu and shines her light as much as we can. Maggie Steffens, US water polo captain

“It’s been super tough, obviously,” Steffens said after the 17-5 win Friday that locked up a spot in the quarterfinals. “Not something you’d ever dream of happening. For us, right now, it’s just about sticking together as a family and that includes this team. They have my back, and I have their back, just as we’ve had for, unfortunately, a lot of the adversity we've had in the past."

Steffens described her sister-in-law as someone who brought people together. She was excited to visit Paris and support Team USA, Steffens said.

“We’re just trying to live like Lu and shine her light as much as we can," Steffens said. "She would want us to kick butt out there, and that’s what we need to go do for her.”

On the first day of competition, Steffens scored two goals while playing 21 1/2 minutes as the U.S. beat Greece 15-6. She is the highest scoring woman in Olympic history.

Steffens, 31, married Bobby Conner in Puerto Rico in November. Lulu was an artist — she made her own version of Flavor Flav's USA Water Polo clock for the Olympics — a UC Davis grad and one of three siblings.

While she was on the American boat for the opening ceremony, Steffens dropped a small bouquet of flowers into the Seine River in remembrance.

On Friday, she posted a tribute to Conner on Instagram with photos and the text: "Live like Lu. I love you, always together. Time to fly."

Steffens and her team resume play Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Steffens confirmed to the Associated Press on July 28 that her sister-in-law died following a “medical emergency.”