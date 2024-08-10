Basketball

‘The last dance': Basketball world reacts to Team USA's 2024 Olympics gold

It's likely the last time the U.S. will have LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant at the Olympics.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

That may have just been the last dance for a special chapter for U.S. men's basketball.

NBA icons LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant made a commitment one year ago to bring home gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The triumvirate did just that, leading the U.S. to a 98-87 final win over France Saturday. It marked the program's fifth straight Olympic gold, with Durant tallying a record fourth in U.S. men's basketball and James claiming his third. Curry sealed his first in epic fashion.

Social media produced countless reactions after the U.S. triumph. Here are some of the best:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Team USA

‘A golden dagger!': Watch Steph Curry seal gold for US with epic 3-point barrage

Basketball

How Team USA men's basketball beat France to win gold at 2024 Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics

How to watch USA women's basketball go for historic 8th straight gold vs. France

This article tagged under:

Basketball
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us