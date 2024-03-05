Here are all 35 venues for the 2024 Olympics

Paris will be on full display for the world’s best athletes this summer.
The 2024 Olympics will feature events at landmarks across the French capital. From beach volleyball beneath the Eiffel Tower to equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, athletes will have a chance to compete at some of Paris’ most iconic locations. Additionally, the Olympics will begin with a unique Opening Ceremony where athletes will parade across the Seine.
While some events will take place next to sightseeing spots, others will be held at sporting venues that have become synonymous with the city. Track and field events will take place under the bright lights of Stade de France. French Open home Roland Garros will host the tennis and boxing action across the 2024 Games. Over on the other side of town, LeBron James and Simone Biles are among the legends who will go for gold at Bercy Arena.
Not all of the events will be held in Paris — or even France. Soccer matches will be spread across the country, and surfing will take place in French Polynesia.
Here are the 35 venues that will host events at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, listed by sport:
Archery
Athletics
Track and field
Marathon
Race walking
Badminton
Basketball
Men's and women's
3x3
Beach volleyball
Boxing
Breaking
Canoe
Cycling
Road cycling
- Les Invalides → Pont Alexandre III (time trials)
- Trocadéro → Trocadéro (men’s and women’s road races)
Cycling track
Mountain biking
BMX freestyle
BMX racing
- Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium (inside the National Velodrome)
Diving
Equestrian
Fencing
Field hockey
Golf
Gymnastics
Artistic gymnastics
Rhythmic gymnastics
Handball
Judo
Modern pentathlon
Rowing
Rugby
Sailing
Shooting
Skateboarding
Soccer
- Bordeaux Stadium
- Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium
- Lyon Stadium
- Marseille Stadium
- Nantes Stadium
- Nice Stadium
- Parc des Princes
Sport climbing
Surfing
Swimming
Swimming
Artistic swimming
Marathon swimming