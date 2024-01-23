USA Basketball reveals 41 finalists for 2024 Olympic roster

Team USA's men's basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics is beginning to take form.

USA Basketball on Tuesday announced a player pool of 41 finalists for the 12-man roster that will head to France this summer.

The pool features several players who have already captured gold for Team USA on the Olympic stage, headlined by LeBron James and Kevin Durant. There are also NBA superstars like Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard who are seeking their first taste of Olympic glory.

Here's a full look at the 41 finalists:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Heat center Bam Adebayo

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen

Magic forward Paolo Banchero

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes

Suns guard Devin Booker

Nets forward Mikal Bridges

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson

Heat forward Jimmy Butler

Bulls guard Alex Caruso

Warriors guard Stephen Curry

Lakers center Anthony Davis

Suns forward Kevin Durant

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards

76ers center Joel Embiid

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox

Clippers forward Paul George

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton

Clippers guard James Harden

Knicks forward Josh Hart

Heat guard Tyler Herro

Celtics guard Jrue Holiday

Thunder center Chet Holmgren

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram

Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Lakers forward LeBron James

Nets forward Cam Johnson

Jazz center Walker Kessler

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard

Bucks guard Damian Lillard

Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell

Warriors guard Chris Paul

Bucks forward Bobby Portis

Lakers guard Austin Reaves

Heat guard Duncan Robinson

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum

Celtics guard Derrick White

Hawks guard Trae Young

The player pool was selected by managing director Grant Hill and is subject to change, according to USA Basketball. The final roster will be announced at a later date.

“The United States boasts unbelievable basketball talent and I am thrilled that many of the game’s superstars have expressed interest in representing our country at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games,” Hill said in a statement. “It is a privilege to select the team that will help us toward the goal of once again standing atop the Olympic podium. This challenging process will unfold over the next several months as we eagerly anticipate the start of national team activity."

Hill, head coach Steve Kerr and the rest of USA Basketball staff will be tasked with putting a team capable of extending the country's gold medal streak. Team USA has finished atop the podium at the last four Olympic Games.

The Americans will hold a training camp in Las Vegas in the leadup to the Olympics. They are scheduled to play Canada in an exhibition at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10. They have two other tune-up games in London scheduled for July 20 versus South Sudan and July 22 versus Germany.

The Paris Olympics will run from July 26 to Aug. 11.